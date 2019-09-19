EJF Capital LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.68. 9,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

