EJF Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 137,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

T traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 9,445,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,397,994. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

