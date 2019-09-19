EJF Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 453,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 330,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.