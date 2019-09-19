EJF Capital LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 652,311 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 649,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 304,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 488,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

