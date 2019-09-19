EJF Capital LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SB Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SB Financial Group worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SBFG stock remained flat at $$16.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781. SB Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 19.05%. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

