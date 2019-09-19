EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,384 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 535,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

