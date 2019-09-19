EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,486,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,015,000. Atreca accounts for approximately 2.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 5.55% of Atreca as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth about $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of BCEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72. Atreca has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). Equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.