Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

About Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of August 31, 2018, it owned nine mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,414 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

