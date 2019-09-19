Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.88. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 8,282 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

