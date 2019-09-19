Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

