DXC Technology’s (DXC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DXC Technology has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,418,000 after buying an additional 451,768 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

