Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.82 million and $1.62 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,060,719 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

