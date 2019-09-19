Duncan Palmer Sells 3,599 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $67,733.18.

CWK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,655. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,628,000 after buying an additional 5,708,593 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after buying an additional 1,954,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,569,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,878 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.