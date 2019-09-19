Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DUKE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 48.20 ($0.63). 96,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Duke Royalty from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

