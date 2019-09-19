Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRG.UN shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

Shares of DRG.UN stock remained flat at $C$16.58 on Thursday. 2,175,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. Dream Global REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.44.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.