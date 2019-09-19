Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $133.98 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,955 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM makes up about 5.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Ceridian HCM worth $133,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $364,000,000.00. Also, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $24,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock worth $895,176,581. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

