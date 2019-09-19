Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DGICA remained flat at $$14.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,657. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 434.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

