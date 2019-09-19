Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 164,300 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,300 shares during the quarter. KEMET comprises 5.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of KEMET worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEM. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KEMET during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 109.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 2,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,426. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,168 shares of company stock valued at $535,536. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

