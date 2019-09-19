DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 490,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.