Dimecoin (DIME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $954.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $954.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00019296 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004952 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000560 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 136.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

