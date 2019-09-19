Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 224,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,545. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.