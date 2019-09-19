Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.86 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $35.86 million and $718,221.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Allbit and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00212785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.01211609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00096908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, Liquid, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, FCoin, Fatbtc, WazirX, HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, OKEx, LATOKEN, BitForex, Kucoin, Allbit, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

