Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $164.53. 536,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

