Daniel M. Grow Sells 1,500 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

ETH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

