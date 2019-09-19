Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 466,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,820,000 after acquiring an additional 426,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $18,604,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $14,961,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,183 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.95. 3,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,176. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $141.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.