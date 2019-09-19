Curtis Darrell Bartlett Sells 168,550 Shares of Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 168,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.94, for a total value of C$3,866,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,587,600.

Curtis Darrell Bartlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 31,450 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$676,175.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 46,800 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$992,160.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 53,200 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.05, for a total value of C$1,119,860.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 145,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$3,060,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 55,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.54, for a total value of C$1,184,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.61, for a total value of C$2,161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$2,152,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.94. 386,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,352. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Parex Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$13.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$403.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

PXT has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

