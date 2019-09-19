CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $3.89. CSS Industries shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 171 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSS Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CSS)

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.