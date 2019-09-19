Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 440070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Crystal Lake Mining Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

