Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.
CRON stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,293,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 3.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.