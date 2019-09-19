Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CRON stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,293,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 3.55.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

