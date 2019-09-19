Critical Comparison: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynga and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 3 11 0 2.67 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Zynga presently has a consensus target price of $6.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.47%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -16.50% -10.42% -6.95% CooTek (Cayman) -4.38% -25.00% -7.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $907.21 million 6.35 $15.46 million $0.02 306.00 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.46 $10.15 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

Zynga beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

