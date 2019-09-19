Creditbit (CRB) Price Tops $0.0018

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market cap of $30,578.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.01031640 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

