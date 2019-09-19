Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,259.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $44,259.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.01031640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.