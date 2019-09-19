Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $195.00 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $2,360,373.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 999,601 shares of company stock worth $171,537,766. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

