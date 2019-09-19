Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Coty worth $49,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 1,620,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

