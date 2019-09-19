Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives $11.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,295. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, CMO Fiona Hughes purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 254,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $13,107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

