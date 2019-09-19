Cortex One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.31 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinEx, BitForex and OKEx. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.01205709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00096085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Huobi, CoinEx, DragonEX, BitForex, DEx.top, OKEx, UEX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

