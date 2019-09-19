Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $442,480.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $442,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,968 shares in the company, valued at $120,463,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 309,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -238.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

