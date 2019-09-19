Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $442,480.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $442,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,968 shares in the company, valued at $120,463,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 309,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -238.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
