Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 37505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

