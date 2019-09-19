Contentos Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and $2.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.13 or 0.05331358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,351,042 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

