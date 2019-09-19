Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 19.9% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.66% of Constellium worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Constellium by 37.8% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,067,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 567,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after buying an additional 521,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Constellium by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 470,424 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

