Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 7.4%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), approximately 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.85.

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

