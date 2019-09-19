Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 3,598 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.92. 812,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

