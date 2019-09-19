Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 359,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

