Comparing Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & Wealth Minerals (NYSE:WMLLF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Wealth Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.81 $2.60 billion $1.52 6.82 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 3 0 2.27 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $13.68, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 4.11% 4.08% 1.69% Wealth Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wealth Minerals does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

