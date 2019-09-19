CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $936.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005255 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000977 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.