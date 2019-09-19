CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 510,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.48. 579,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,828. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $544,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,637.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

