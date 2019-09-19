Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares in the company, valued at $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 10,234,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

