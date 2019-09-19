Clearline Capital LP Acquires 236,955 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,955 shares during the period. Party City Holdco makes up approximately 2.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.64% of Party City Holdco worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 28.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 20,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,537. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $546.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In related news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Correale purchased 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153,855 shares of company stock valued at $686,514. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

