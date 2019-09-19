Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.13

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.13 and traded as high as $26.93. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 99 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 36.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

