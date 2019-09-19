Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

